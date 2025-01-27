EAM Jaishankar embarks on 3-day visit to UAE

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to further enhance India’s comprehensive strategic partnership with the influential Gulf nation.

The MEA said Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the UAE to review the close partnership between the two countries.

“The external affairs minister will meet the leadership of the UAE to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship,” it said.

It said the visit will provide an opportunity to “advance” the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership and “add new momentum” to the ties.

During Jaishankar’s trip, the two sides are also expected to review the situation in Gaza following the coming into force of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

India-UAE bilateral ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Following the landmark visit of PM Narendra Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Bilateral trade and investment ties witnessed a major expansion after the two sides inked a comprehensive economic partnership agreement in 2022.

Jaishankar will also deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of Raisina Middle East to be held in Abu Dhabi, the MEA said in a statement.