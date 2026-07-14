EAM Jaishankar launches India’s UNSC 2028–29 campaign

United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched India’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–29 term, outlining New Delhi’s vision for a more representative, effective and future-ready global order.

Addressing the event, Jaishankar stressed that the world is facing unprecedented challenges and called for stronger leadership from the United Nations and its principal security body.

“We are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be far away,” Jaishankar said.

VIDEO | New York, US: "India committed to concentrate on countering terror financing, encourage objective and evidence-based proposals for listing of terrorist groups," says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at launch of country's UNSC campaign for 2028-29 term.



(Full… pic.twitter.com/4C7pirJqi2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2026

“To address this complexity, the UN must take the lead and the Security Council must show the way.”

Highlighting India’s broader vision for global governance, he added, “As we contemplate the global order, India’s focus will be on working for a secure, peaceful and equitable world. A world where the voice of the Global South is heard in equal measure. A world where peacekeeping is ready for contemporary and future challenges, a world where multilateralism reflects contemporary realities and provides effective solutions, not remain on high standards, a world where the promise of technologies is fulfilled…”

Following the launch, Jaishankar shared details of India’s campaign on X, saying, “Pleased to launch India’s campaign for the UN Security Council 2028–29.”

Pleased to launch India’s campaign for the @UN Security Council 2028-29.



Underlined 🇮🇳’s approach rooted in SHANTI – Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity.



We will prioritise :



➡️ Strengthening the Voice of Global South, and factoring its concerns… pic.twitter.com/pGOHJho5fC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 13, 2026

He said India’s approach would be rooted in SHANTI, Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity, and would focus on strengthening the voice of the Global South in matters relating to international peace and security.

He said India’s approach would be guided by dialogue, cooperation and efforts to bridge differences among nations.

The minister also outlined India’s commitment to building a future-ready UN peacekeeping framework that is better equipped, technologically enabled, realistically mandated and focused on core objectives. He said India would continue to champion the Women, Peace and Security agenda and support a greater role for women peacekeepers.

On emerging technologies, Jaishankar said India would promote a human-centric vision of artificial intelligence anchored in inclusivity, security, and the public good, while working to counter the misuse of AI and the threats it could pose to international peace and security.

He further said India would prioritise promoting a free, open and rules-based maritime order in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Ensuring the safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce, combating piracy, safeguarding seafarers and supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions would remain key priorities.

Jaishankar also underlined the need for sustained efforts to counter terror financing and called for a transparent sanctions regime based on objective and evidence-based proposals for listing terrorist groups.

Concluding his message, the External Affairs Minister reiterated that “a reformed, representative and results-driven Security Council needs a voice of the Global South at the table,” presenting India’s UNSC campaign as one aimed at making global governance more inclusive and responsive to contemporary challenges.