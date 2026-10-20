EAM Jaishankar, UAE counterpart discuss deeper economic ties

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, reviewing bilateral ties and discussing opportunities to enhance comprehensive strategic and economic partnership.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the India-UAE relationship is living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Aseem Mahajan and other officials were also present during the meeting.

“A productive meeting with DPM and FM UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, undertaking a comprehensive review of our wide – ranging ties. The breadth and ambition of our cooperation is visible across the domains of trade, investments, energy, technology, logistics, defence, education and people-to-people ties. The India-UAE relationship is living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also took to X to share details regarding the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

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“H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds an expanded meeting with His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the friendly Republic of India, in Mumbai, where they discuss new opportunities to enhance the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership between UAE and India, and to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in support of the two countries’ aspirations for further growth and prosperity,” UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Mumbai on Monday, October 19, on an official visit, reflecting close and regular engagement between India and the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“A warm welcome to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, as he arrives in Mumbai on an official visit to India. He was received by Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha, Minister, Skill Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra,” the MEA stated on X.

“This high-level visit reflects the close and regular engagement between India and UAE, and will further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” it added.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to India comes after EAM Jaishankar’s recent visit to the UAE, where he held talks with UAE leadership and attended the Raisina Middle East Dialogue.