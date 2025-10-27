EAM Jaishankar, US secretary of state Rubio hold talks in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio amid efforts by the two sides to reset bilateral ties that have come under severe strain over punitive US tariffs on Indian goods.

Jaishankar and Rubio met in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues,” the external affairs minister said in a post on X.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe strain after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India including an additional 25 per cent levies for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

It is understood that Jaishankar and Rubio also broadly delved into the proposed trade pact between the two sides.

Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US.

According to an official, the proposed trade deal is “very near” to concluding.

On Sunday, Jaishankar held separate talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

The 11-nation ASEAN is considered one of the most influential blocs in the region, with India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, being its dialogue partners.

Malaysia is hosting the annual ASEAN summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.