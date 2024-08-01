EAM urged to look into Sri Lankan Navy’s alleged attack on TN fishermen

Chennai: Tamil Nadu unit BJP president K. Annamalai has written a letter to External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, regarding the alleged mid-sea attack by the Sri Lankan Navy on fishermen from Rameswaram on July 31 late night.

His letter follows a mid-sea incident near Neduntheevu in which four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter, Annamalai said: “The recent surge in arrests of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy is a matter of grave concern. The tragic incident on July 31, resulting in the death of one of our fishermen and arrest of two others underscores the urgent need for your intervention.”

The BJP leader in a statement in the letter also said that one among the four fishermen went missing and demanded the intervention of the External Affairs Ministry in the early release of apprehended fishermen.

He also requested the Union Minister for deployment of the Indian Coast Guard to find the missing fisherman.

It may be recalled that fishermen and their families in Rameswaram conducted a road blockade in protest to the alleged attack by the Sri Lankan Navy in mid-sea leading to the death of one fisherman, Malaisamy.

One fisherman, Ramachandran is missing while two others, Muthu Muniyandi and Mookaiya are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.