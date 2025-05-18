Early detection key to curb inflammatory bowel disease, say Hyderabad doctors

Hyderabad: As the World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day is observed on May 18. It is important to understand the impact of the disease on the human body.

IBD is a group of chronic inflammatory conditions that affect the gastrointestinal tract, primarily the colon and small intestine.

India ranks second in the World in IBD cases. The country has around 1.4 to 1.5 million patients affected by IBD, making it the second-highest burden of IBD patients in the world.

While the disease prevalence might be lower compared to Western countries, the large Indian population results in a significant number of IBD cases.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad-based doctors shared their expertise regarding the disease.

Addressing a query on challenges regarding taboos surrounding IBD, Dr KS Somasekhar Rao, who is a senior consultant for Medical Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist department at Yashoda Hospital, said, “There is a lack of awareness regarding IBD. The disease is not limited to a specific age group, and can affect anybody.”

Rao further said that IBD is a common disease in India, and the country has the second-highest number of cases in the world. “Diarrhoea, abdominal pain, blood in stools and weight loss are some of the common symptoms of the disease. IBD patients ignore these symptoms and avoid going for a check-up,” the hepatologist remarked.

He urged people to go for a diagnosis in case they observe the symptoms. The doctor said that it is essential for healthcare professionals to raise awareness regarding the disease. “Early diagnosis helps in controlling IBD and bringing it into remission,” the doctor added.

Types of inflammatory bowel diseases

Dr Somasekhar Rao explained that the disease is classified into Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis. He further elaborated that the Crohn’s disease can affect any part of the body from the mouth to the anal canal, causing oral ulcer, abdominal bloating and abdominal pain. Initially, it may be mild, he said.

However, as the disease becomes severe, the frequency of stools increases. This could be coupled with fatigue and tiredness. The Chron’s disease spreads to the large intestine, causing diarrhoea. It may also cause perianal fistula (pain and swelling in the perianal region).

Ulcerative C0olitis leads to ulcers and erosions in the large intestine.

Pregnant women and bowel diseases

Addressing queries on inflammatory bowel diseases and their impact on women’s fertility, an obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr Humera Sultana, said, “IBD usually does not affect a woman’s fertility. But it is always advisable to conceive when there is no active disease.”

She said that patients can conceive naturally if the IBD is under control. “Women who plan to start a family or are pregnant must consult with a physician. It is essential to prevent the remission of the disease during pregnancy,” she said.

Remission during pregnancy may cause risk of abortions, Intrauterine Growth Retardation (IUGR), eclampsia, pre eclampsia and pre term deliveries.

The gynecologist explained that IUGR alters the circulation of the fetus, which can be caused by various factors, including maternal health issues, placental problems, or even genetic abnormalities.

Sharing recommendations regarding preconception for women with IBD, the doctor said, “The patients must take folic acid for the first three months. They must be in consultation with the physician to know whether they have active disease or it is under control. “

She further stressed that all medication should be taken under the supervision of the physician. This helps avoid drugs that are harmful to the foetus. “The IBD should be controlled six months before conception,” the doctor stressed.