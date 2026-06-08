Earthquake in Bhutan shakes Sikkim, North Bengal

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake took place at 11.06 pm near Punakha in Bhutan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th June 2026 8:51 am IST
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Kolkata: Tremors were felt across Sikkim and parts of north Bengal after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Bhutan late on Sunday, June 7, officials said.

Tremors lasted for a few seconds, and there was no immediate report of any loss of life or property damage in these states, they said.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake took place at 11.06 pm near Punakha in Bhutan.

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Residents in Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim said they felt tremors for a few seconds, prompting many to rush out of their homes as a precaution.

A Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority official said the situation is being monitored.

People in some places of Siliguri city and in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts in West Bengal said they felt the tremors and came out of their residences.

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There was no report of injury to any person or damage to property in these places of north Bengal adjoining Bhutan, the officials said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th June 2026 8:51 am IST

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