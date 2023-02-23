Earthquake in Tajikistan: India in touch with authorities for possible assistance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation after an earthquake hit Tajikistan on Thursday, official sources said.

The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit eastern Tajikistan in the morning. They said India is in touch with Tajik authorities for any possible requirement of assistance.

“The Prime Minister has taken stock of the situation and is monitoring developments relating to the impact of the earthquake in Tajikistan,” said a source.

Also Read 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

“We are in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant Government of India bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance,” the source said.

Earlier this month, India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye after a powerful quake struck it.

As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria which was also hit by the quake.