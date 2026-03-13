Earthquake jolts central Turkiye, sending residents into the cold streets

Magnitude 5.5 quake was centred in the town of Niksar in Tokat province.

Published: 13th March 2026 8:15 am IST
Ankara: A moderately strong earthquake struck central Turkiye on Friday, Turkiye’s emergency response said. The tremor sent some residents rushing into the streets but no damage has been reported.

The magnitude 5.5 quake was centred in the town of Niksar in Tokat province, at a depth of 6.4 kilometers (4 miles), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD.

It occurred at 3:35 am and was felt in several provinces, AFAD said, adding that “no adverse developments” were reported.

Still, many residents were seen waiting in cars or in the streets despite the cold, afraid to return to homes, Haberturk news channel reported.

Turkiye sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkiye and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighbouring Syria.

