Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude hits parts of Pakistan

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 10:46 pm IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Earthquake-Siasat-Images

Islamabad: An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Saturday with no loss of life or property reported so far.

BookMyMBBS

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre here, the epicentre of the earthquake was reported near Tajikistan and Afghanistan border in the Hindukush mountain range.

Also Read
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Indonesia

The depth of the quake was 196 kilometres and the tremor was felt at Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities.

MS Education Academy

Residents reportedly rushed out of their homes in panic following the tremor.

However, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Pakistan is often hit by earthquakes of varying intensity.

The deadliest 2005 earthquake near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir left more than 74,000 people dead.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 10:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Afghanistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button