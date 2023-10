New Delhi: A mild tremor shook parts of Haryana on Sunday night.

According to the National Centre for Seismology the earthquake of magnitude 2.6, occurred at 11.26 pm on Sunday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 7 km east southeast of Rohtak in Haryana.

On 25 September, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolted Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).