Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Turkey’s Istanbul

Ankara: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck near Istanbul, Turkey’s emergency management agency reported on Wednesday. The tremor, centered in the Sea of Marmara about 40 kilometers southwest of Istanbul, was felt in surrounding regions, though no casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

🚨🇹🇷 6.2 EARTHQUAKE SHAKES ISTANBUL



A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Istanbul, centered in the Sea of Marmara.



It gave the city a good shake, but no injuries or damage have been reported so far.



Turkey’s emergency agency is keeping an eye on things.



Source: Associated… pic.twitter.com/z7qNyNZuz9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 23, 2025

6.2 Earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey

All networks are currently down, people are scared to go back to their homes

There were 6 stronger aftershocks. pic.twitter.com/dnco5ndj3Z — Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) April 23, 2025

Video shows a building shaking after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Istanbul's Silivri district in northern Turkey on Wednesday afternoon



Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that all teams of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and relevant… pic.twitter.com/owiYbQL7n4 — The New Region (@thenewregion) April 23, 2025

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the quake’s magnitude and noted it occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, increasing the likelihood of it being widely felt. It was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.3. The disaster and emergency management agency urged residents to stay away from buildings.

In a post on social media platform X, Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, “An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Silivri, Marmara Sea, Istanbul. All teams from AFAD and our relevant institutions have started field scans regarding the earthquake that was also felt in the surrounding provinces. I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake. May Allah protect our country and our nation from disasters.”

İstanbul Marmara Denizi Silivri’de 6️⃣.2️⃣ büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana gelmiştir. Çevre illerden de hissedilen depremle ilgili olarak, AFAD ve ilgili kurumlarımızın tüm ekipleri saha taramalarına başlamıştır.



Depremden etkilenen vatandaşlarımıza geçmiş olsun dileklerimi… — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) April 23, 2025

Turkey is highly prone to earthquakes due to its position at the intersection of multiple major tectonic plates. The country lies along two significant fault lines — the North Anatolian Fault and the East Anatolian Fault — making seismic activity a frequent and serious risk.

Historically, Turkey has experienced numerous devastating earthquakes. Notably, a 7.8 magnitude quake in 1939 killed over 32,000 people, while another in 1999 claimed more than 17,000 lives.

More recently, on February 6, 2023, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its powerful aftershock devastated southern Turkey, killing over 53,000 people and causing additional fatalities in northern Syria.

Turkey’s seismic vulnerability is driven by the movement of the Anatolian Plate, squeezed between the Eurasian Plate to the north, the Arabian Plate to the east, and the African Plate to the south. The constant tectonic pressure in this region often results in destructive earthquakes.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are urging citizens to stay alert and follow official safety guidelines, Xinhua news agency reported.