Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

Mild earthquakes measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts earlier last week

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 25th September 2023 9:12 am IST
Uttarkashi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolted Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8.35 am on Monday at a depth of 5 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India,” NCS said in a post on X.

Mild earthquakes measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi and Chamba districts earlier last week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

