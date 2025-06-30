Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Nepal

Kathmandu: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Nepal on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was reported at 8:24 a.m. IST with a depth of 14 kilometres, and its epicentre was located at latitude 29.24 degrees North and longitude 81.77 degrees East.

“EQ of M: 3.9, On: 30/06/2025 08:24:21 IST, Lat: 29.24 N, Long: 81.77 E, Depth: 14 Km, Location: Nepal,” National Center for Seismology posted on X.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake. However, mild tremors were felt in parts of western Nepal, causing temporary panic among residents.

This is the second seismic event to hit Nepal in the last two days. On Sunday, the NCS reported a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that also struck Nepal. That quake occurred at a shallower depth of just 10 kilometres, which experts say increases the likelihood of aftershocks.

Nepal lies in one of the world’s most seismically active zones due to its geographic position on the convergent boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The ongoing collision between these two plates generates massive geological stress, which is periodically released in the form of earthquakes.

In addition, the country is situated in a subduction zone where the Indian Plate is slowly sliding beneath the Eurasian Plate. This tectonic activity significantly raises the risk of seismic events and makes Nepal particularly vulnerable to both major and minor earthquakes.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm but alert, especially in the wake of the two back-to-back tremors. Seismologists continue to monitor the region closely for potential aftershocks.