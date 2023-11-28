Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Pakistan

Earthquakes also hit New Guinea and Xizang

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th November 2023 7:19 am IST
4.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in Oman
Representative image

Islamabad: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:38 am (IST) today.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 73.51 degrees east longitude.

MS Education Academy

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 28-11-2023, 03:38:03 IST, Lat: 34.66 & Long: 73.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan,” the NCS said in a post on X.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit Near N. Coast of New Guinea minutes before it struck Pakistan.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 3:16 am and struck at a depth of 10km.

Similarly, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang at 3:45 am at a depth of 140 km.

The three earthquakes in different countries occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Pakistan at a depth of 10 km, the NCS stated.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 26-09-2023, 12:23:28 IST, Lat: 35.05 & Long: 73.86, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan,” NCS said in a post on social media platform X. (ANI)

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th November 2023 7:19 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button