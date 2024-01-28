Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Japan

No tsunami warnings were issued.

Representative image

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and other surrounding areas in Japan on Sunday morning, the country’s weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 8:59 a.m. local time with the epicentre in Tokyo Bay at a depth of 80 km, measuring 4 on the country’s seismic scale of 7 in central Tokyo and the eastern part of Kanagawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

No tsunami warnings were issued, JMA added.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, there have been no reports of damage so far, and they are confirming the details of the situation.

