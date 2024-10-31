Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes US

San Francisco: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has jolted 279 km west of Bandon in the US state of Oregon, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, with a depth of 10.0 km, that struck at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday was determined to be at 43.544 degrees north latitude and 127.799 degrees west longitude off the coast of Oregon, Xinhua news agency reported.

No tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat was issued and there is a low likelihood of casualties, according to the USGS.

More earthquakes than usual (called aftershocks) will continue to occur near the mainshock, the agency added.