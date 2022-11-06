Earthquake strikes central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku, it said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 6th November 2022 11:36 am IST
Earthquake strikes central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
Representative Image

Jakarta: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake rocked at 7:03 a.m. Jakarta time, with the epicenter at 69 km southwest of Kepulauan Sitaro district and the depth at 255 km under the seabed, the agency was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
Economy ceased to be priority area for Chinese President Xi Jinping: Reports

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku, it said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning, saying that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button