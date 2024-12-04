Earthquake strikes Telangana with tremors felt in Hyderabad

Epicenter of the quake was identified in Mulugu.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th December 2024 9:33 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Telangana on Wednesday morning, with tremors reported in Hyderabad and neighboring regions.

The epicenter of the quake was identified in Mulugu, approximately 300 kilometers from Hyderabad, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck at a depth of 40 kilometers at around 7:27 a.m., with coordinates marked at latitude 18.44°N and longitude 80.24°E.

The seismic activity was not confined to Telangana, as mild tremors were also felt in parts of Andhra Pradesh. Despite the noticeable shaking, no casualties or significant damage to property have been reported.

Seismic profile of the state

India is divided into four seismic zones — Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V — which indicate the varying risk of earthquakes.

Telangana predominantly falls under Zone II, making it a region with low seismic activity. However, certain eastern areas, including Mulugu, come under Zone III, which experiences moderate seismic risks.

In contrast to states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the North-Eastern states — which lie in Zone V and face frequent and intense earthquakes — Telangana typically experiences infrequent seismic activity. This recent tremor, however, serves as a reminder that no region is entirely immune to natural disasters.

