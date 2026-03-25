Easy money scam busted in Hyderabad, ‘Achievers Club’ owners held

Hyderabad: The Rein Bazar police arrested two persons at Etebar Chowk in Mirchowk on Tuesday, March 24, for allegedly luring men and women into an illegal money circulation scheme.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Akram, 22, from Edi Bazaar and Mohammed Nouman Raza, 22, from Karimnagar.

According to the police, Mohammed Akram ran an Instagram account: akram_dreams. In 2021, he invested Rs 30,000 into Forever Living products and joined as a Forever Business Owner (FBO).

Akram set up an office named Achievers Club at Karmanghat in Saroor Nagar. He paid a monthly rent of Rs 70,000.

He and Raza began recruiting members by posting Instagram reels which promised easy income. Many got lured and around 40 people joined. They were asked to pay Rs 200 as a joining fee and handed over phone numbers to target individuals aged between 18 and 25 years.

The victims paid Rs 30,000 to purchase products with the promise of earning commissions.

The accused earned 40 per cent and 50 per cent commission. Their cheating was exposed when they collected the money, but neither returned it nor provided the products.

Police seized several items, including a Mercedes-Benz car (TS15FA0555), multiple mobile phones, an Apple iPad, a MacBook, and documents containing client data. A large quantity of products linked to the scheme, including health supplements, cosmetics, and energy drinks, were also seized.

A case has been registered under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999, and the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.

They were produced before the court and remanded ot judicial custody.