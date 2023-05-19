Eatala reportedly voices concerns to Amit Shah about Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Dissent against Bandi Sanjay is intensifying within the Telangana BJP, as MLA Eatala Rajender and other leaders demand a change in party leadership ahead of the Assembly elections. These leaders argue that Bandi Sanjay’s policies are failing to garner public support.

Eatala Rajender, chairman of the committee responsible for bringing in leaders from other parties, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to highlight the growing dissatisfaction and factionalism within the state unit of the BJP.

Rajender emphasized that under Bandi Sanjay’s leadership, the party has not prioritized the stability of its cadre, which is crucial for electoral victory. He proposed a six-point reform plan for the party, including the establishment of coordination between old and new leaders.

Several leaders within the party have expressed disagreement with Bandi Sanjay’s hard-line Hindutva stance. Following the BJP’s significant defeat in Karnataka due to its aggressive Hindutva agenda and communal division, a suggestion has been made to appoint a more moderate leader as the state president in Telangana. The BJP high command is reportedly planning to consult with Bandi Sanjay regarding this matter.

Rajender has firmly opposed the promotion of communal issues in Telangana, taking into account the negative consequences observed in Karnataka. The growing unrest within the BJP could potentially benefit the Congress party, as several disenchanted BJP leaders have been in contact with Congress leaders.

The situation remains fluid as the BJP high command evaluates the concerns raised by dissident leaders. The upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana will likely be a significant turning point for the party, as it navigates the challenges of leadership, ideology, and electoral prospects.

The disgruntlement within the Telangana BJP has raised concerns among party members about the unity and effectiveness of their campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. As the demands for a change in leadership gain momentum, the BJP faces the challenge of addressing internal divisions and presenting a cohesive front to voters. However, the Congress party closely monitors the situation and seeks to capitalize on any potential opportunities that may arise from the discontent within the BJP ranks.