Ebtesam Unnisa Begum secures 690 marks in NEET 2021

Hyderabad: “Determination, hard work, focus, discipline, time management, and respect to parents played an important role in my success,” said Ebtesam Unnisa Begum who obtained 438th rank in the NEET exam getting 690 marks out of 720. She already got admission in AIIMS Bhopal.

During an interview with Siasat newspaper, Ebtesam said that her parents Dr Shahida Begum and father Amjad Ali played an important role in her success. “It is my good luck that both of my parents are educated,” She said.

Ebtesam obtained 990 marks out of 1000 in her intermediate exam. She completed her intermediate from Chaithanya residential college Vanasthalipuram along with NEET studies.

To a question about her routine, Ebtesam said: I studied for 8 hours daily. I was punctual in my prayers which also played a big role in my success. I used to get up at 4:45 a.m. in the morning and sleep by 11 p.m. at night.

“Time management, attention to lectures, discipline, and respect to parents can ensure success for you”, Ebtesam said, advising girls preparing for the NEET exams.