EC asks Kavitha’s TRS for alternate names after objections

The EC asked the Telangana Rakshana Sena founder to suggest alternative names after receiving multiple objections to the proposed party name.

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BRS files objections with the ECI on K Kavitha getting Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) name for her political party.
K Kavitha

Hyderabad: The Election Commission (EC) has asked Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha to suggest alternative names for her proposed political outfit after receiving a large number of objections to the party’s name.

In a letter to Kavitha, the EC said several complaints had been received regarding the proposed name and sought alternative options for consideration.

Responding to the communication, Telangana Rakshana Sena said the Election Commission had shared only two objections with the party and questioned how it could be asked to suggest alternative names without being informed of the remaining objections.

Subhan Bakery

The party sought details of all objections raised against the proposed name and maintained that it was not possible to propose alternative names without clarity on the nature of the complaints received.

Telangana Rakshana Sena also asserted that it was prepared to pursue legal remedies, if necessary, over the issue of the party’s name.

Kavitha recently announced the formation of Telangana Rakshana Sena and initiated the process for its registration with the Election Commission.

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