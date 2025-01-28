EC asks Kejriwal to prove Yamuna poisoning claims

EC also asked Kejriwal to share details of his claim that engineers of Delhi Jal Board had actually detected and prevented it on time.

Updated: 28th January 2025 9:53 pm IST
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leader Satyendar Jain addresses the media at Shakur Basti area in New Delhi on Sunday (PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday sought factual evidence from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation that neighbouring Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river, as it reminded him of legal provisions that can lead to up to three years’ imprisonment for “mischievous” statements against national integration and public harmony.

In a letter to Kejriwal, the Election Commission (EC) sought by 8 pm on Wednesday the nature and extent of the chemicals used for “poisoning” the Yamuna which could have killed people in large numbers, as claimed by the AAP chief.

EC also asked Kejriwal to share details of his claim that engineers of Delhi Jal Board had actually detected and prevented it on time.

Both the BJP and Congress had complained to the poll panel against Kejriwal for levelling allegations of poisoning of Yamuna river.

Separately, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had alleged that rising ammonia levels in the water supplied to Delhi by Haryana could seriously affect the water supply to the national capital.

The EC is also awaiting a factual report from the Haryana government on the issue.

