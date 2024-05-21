EC debars BJP leader from campaigning for 24 hrs for comments on Mamata

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday censured former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his comment against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and debarred him from campaigning for 24 hours.

The EC described Gangopadhyay’s remark as a “low-level personal attack”, asserting that he violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The EC order would be effective from 5 pm on Tuesday.

Gangopadhyay on Monday sent his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the EC for his “undignified” remark against Banerjee.

“The commission has carefully gone through the contents and averments made in the aforesaid reply of Abhijit Gangopadhyay and has again gone through the statement made and is convinced that he has made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of MCC.

“Now, therefore, the commission hereby strongly censures Gangopadhyay for the above-said misconduct and debars him from campaigning for 24 hours starting from 5 pm of May 21,” the order said.

The poll body also warned Gangopadhyay, the BJP’s Tamluk candidate, to remain careful in his public utterances during the campaign.

The EC acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.