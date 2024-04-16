EC denies nod to Telangana CM for Rama Navami offering at Bhadrachalam temple

The polling body also once again rejected the request of the state government for the live telecast of the Sri Sitaramaswamy Kalyanam celebrations at the Bhadrachalam temple on April 17, Wednesday.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission (EC) denied permission to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to offer silk clothes and Muthyala Talambralu (pearls) to the Bhadrachalam temple for Sri Rama Navami festival, because of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

But the polling body has approved the request of the state government for the live telecast of the Sri Sitaramaswamy Kalyanam celebrations at the Bhadrachalam temple on April 17, Wednesday.

State Endowments minister Konda Surekha, had written a letter to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Monday, April 15 regarding the matter.

