EC greenlights appointment of VCs for 10 Telangana universities

On Wednesday, the State government issued a notification regarding the appointment of these VCs.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2024 1:32 pm IST
Prepare Do’s and Don’ts for cops ahead of Telangana polls: ECI
Election Commission

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has given its approval for the appointment of new Vice-Chancellors (VCs) to ten universities affiliated with the Higher Education Department in the state.

On Wednesday, the State government issued a notification regarding the appointment of these VCs, as the three-year tenure of the current VCs is set to conclude by the end of May.

Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Burra Venkatesham, released a notification inviting applications from eligible teachers to fill these positions. The application process has already concluded, marking the completion of this initial step in the appointment process.

MS Education Academy

The universities set to welcome new VCs include JNTUH, OU, Kakatiya, Telangana, Satavahana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Telugu, Architecture (JNASAU), and Ambedkar Universal University.

The appointment of VCs is a crucial decision that impacts the academic and administrative direction of these universities. It ensures continuity and provides fresh leadership to drive educational excellence and institutional development.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2024 1:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button