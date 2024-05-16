EC greenlights appointment of VCs for 10 Telangana universities

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has given its approval for the appointment of new Vice-Chancellors (VCs) to ten universities affiliated with the Higher Education Department in the state.

On Wednesday, the State government issued a notification regarding the appointment of these VCs, as the three-year tenure of the current VCs is set to conclude by the end of May.

Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Burra Venkatesham, released a notification inviting applications from eligible teachers to fill these positions. The application process has already concluded, marking the completion of this initial step in the appointment process.

The universities set to welcome new VCs include JNTUH, OU, Kakatiya, Telangana, Satavahana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Telugu, Architecture (JNASAU), and Ambedkar Universal University.

The appointment of VCs is a crucial decision that impacts the academic and administrative direction of these universities. It ensures continuity and provides fresh leadership to drive educational excellence and institutional development.