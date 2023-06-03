EC removing bogus voters ahead of Telangana assembly polls

Hyderabad: The Election Commission (EC) is closely monitoring the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state of Telangana. With the aim of ensuring a fair and transparent election process, the EC is taking proactive measures to identify and remove any fraudulent or duplicate votes from the voter list.

One of the key focuses of the EC is to address the issue of bogus votes in households where there are more than six eligible voters. Booth level officers have been assigned the responsibility of carefully reviewing such households and eliminating any duplicate or invalid voters. This step is crucial in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that each vote counts.

Compared to the previous assembly elections, the number of registered voters in the newly formed districts has seen a significant increase. The addition of 48,357 new voters indicates the growing population and the need for expanded electoral infrastructure. In response to this, the EC is making arrangements to add 95 additional polling stations to accommodate the rising number of voters.

In the 2018 elections, the total number of voters in the districts stood at 8,65,888. However, according to the most recent voter list released in January of this year, the number of registered voters has risen to 9,14,245. This substantial increase highlights the importance of accurately maintaining and updating the voter rolls to ensure inclusive and representative elections.

The EC has meticulously reviewed the voter lists from the previous election and made significant amendments in the latest draft voter list. Notably, there has been an increase in the number of female voters compared to male voters. In the previous list, there were 439,388 registered female voters and 426,401 male voters. However, the latest draft voter list reflects a rise in female voters, totaling 467,414, while the number of male voters remains at 446,797. This shift underscores the importance of gender balance and inclusivity in the electoral process.