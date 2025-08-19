EC rolls out 28 reforms in 6 months to clean up voter rolls, boost voter ease

The EC said linking death-registration data will ensure that the field poll machinery receives timely information about registered deaths.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 19th August 2025 10:15 pm IST
Election Commission of India
Election Commission of India

New Delhi: Under fire from the opposition over a variety of issues, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said it has taken 28 initiatives in the last six months to strengthen the electoral system.

In a statement, the poll panel said it has engaged with all the stakeholders, strengthened and cleaned electoral systems, enhanced the use of technology, purified the electoral rolls and eased the voting experience for electors.

The EC highlighted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list in Bihar as a key reform.

MS Teachers

It said the main objective of the SIR is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible names remain on the rolls.

The SIR exercise ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls has faced tough opposition from various political parties as they maintain that the move will debar crores of eligible citizens from their right to vote for want of documents.

The EC said linking death-registration data will ensure that the field poll machinery receives timely information about registered deaths.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 19th August 2025 10:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button