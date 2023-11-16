EC should take action against PM Modi for ‘death sentence’ to Cong remark at rally: CPI(M)

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday said the Election Commission should take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking voters to press the “lotus” button as if they’re awarding the “death sentence” to the Congress.

Speaking at a public meeting in Baytoo in the Barmer district on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi attacked the ruling Congress in Rajasthan over corruption and “appeasement policy” and claimed the morale of terrorists and rioters soar wherever the party is in power.

Sharing a clip of the speech made by Modi, the CPI(M) said in a post on X, “The Election Commission should take suo moto notice and take action against this shocking and disgusting statement made by the Prime Minister of India,”

Modi had urged voters to punish the Congress in the upcoming state elections.

“You have got an opportunity to punish them. Press the button with the lotus symbol so that their punishment is ensured. Jaise unhe phansi de rahe ho, aise kamal ke nishaan pe batan dabao (Press on the button with the lotus symbol as if you are sentencing them to death),” Modi said.

The prime minister said that in the last five years, people in the state have not been able to celebrate any festival peacefully.

“Sometimes there are riots, sometimes stone pelting and curfew. This has been the picture of Congress in the last five years. Therefore, it is essential to remove Congress from here,” he said.