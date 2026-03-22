EC tightens vigil in Bengal ahead of polls

Kolkata: Senior police officials began visiting police stations across West Bengal from Sunday, March 22, as the Election Commission stepped up monitoring of poll preparedness and security arrangements in the poll-bound state.

During these visits, officers in charge of police stations are being briefed on measures needed to be taken for holding free and fair polling.

In line with directives from the poll panel, police commissioners and superintendents of police have started visiting police stations to review law and order arrangements ahead of the ensuing elections, an official from the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer’s office said.

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“Senior officers have been instructed to conduct ground-level assessments and guide local police units to ensure a peaceful, free and fair electoral process,” he said.

Police authorities are also expected to send out a strong message on maintaining an environment free of fear and violence.

“The focus is on building confidence among voters and strict enforcement of measures to curb any attempt at malpractice, including booth capturing or intimidation,” the official added.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is slated on April 23 and 29, while the counting of votes will be held on May 4.