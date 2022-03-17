ECG feature on Apple Watch saves dentist’s life in Haryana

New Delhi: Apple Watch has saved another Indian’s life, this time a dentist from Yamunanagar in Haryana who bought the wearable device as a birthday gift for his wife.

Dr Nitesh Chopra, 33, bought Apple Watch Series 6 on his wife’s birthday. When he checked his electrocardiogram (ECG) on the Watch, it twice showed arrhythmia signals or irregular heartbeats.

Feeling uneasy, he got himself checked at a nearby hospital. An angiography report later showed massive blockage following which, doctors recommended him stent implantation.

“I thank the Apple Watch for saving my husband’s life. I sent a thank you email to Apple CEO Tim Cook, to which he responded: ‘I am glad you got the required medical attention. Be healthy,'” his wife Neha Nagal told IANS over phone.

Nitesh was feeling uneasy since March 8 and on March 12, had developed breathlessness and other issues. After seeing the two ECG reports from Apple Watch, they immediately went to a nearby hospital. There another ECG was taken which also showed irregular heart rate.

“If these small gadgets can save your life, they are worth it,” Chopra told IANS.

This is not the first time unique health features on Apple Watch saved someone’s life in India.

In 2019, the ECG feature on Apple Watch saved the life of a 61-year-old man from Indore.

R Rajhans, a retired pharma professional who uses an Apple Watch Series 5, checked his ECG on the watch after he felt unwell in March.

Rajhan’s son Siddharth had gifted him the watch.

“Twice or thrice, in the middle of the night, my father was getting arrhythmia signals or irregular heartbeats. It’s a critical indicator,” Siddharth told IANS.

When the irregular heartbeat signals persisted, Rajhans decided to approach a doctor. Rajhans was diagnosed with a low ejection fraction and required immediate heart surgery.

The ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch helps users identify signals of AFib, which is the most common form of irregular rhythm.

If AFib is not treated, it can result in a stroke.

The health features like ECG and Fall Detection of the Apple Watch have helped save the lives of many people across the world.

In 2018, Pune-based lawyer Arati Jooglekar had also thanked Cook for a “life-altering” moment when her Apple Watch kept buzzing her to take a deep breath and relieve the stress as her heart rate had shot up to 136 beats per minute.