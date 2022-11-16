Echoing PM Modi’s message, G-20 declaration says ‘today’s era must not be of war’

Bali: Leaders at the G20 summit on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the Ukraine conflict, holding that “today’s era must not be of war”, a formulation that echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

A communique was issued at the end of the two-day summit that extensively deliberated on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its implications for the world. “The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war,” the communique said.

In his bilateral meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on September 16, Modi said “today’s era is not of war” and nudged him Russian leader to end the conflict. India played a key and critical role in bringing consensus amongst all countries on the communique, people familiar with the matter said.

India worked in partnership with all developing countries and emerging markets to draft the final statement and the preamble to the statement, they said.

India emerged as a leader, solution provider and consensus builder through its positive and constructive approach, they added.

“It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law,” the G-20 communique said.

It said the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible, in an apparent reference to Moscow’s reported indication that it could use the nuclear option.

“The meeting was held under challenging circumstances, as the war in Ukraine continues and its impacts are felt by countries beyond Europe. Members expressed deep concerns about the humanitarian crisis, economic and financial impacts of the war, and called for an end to the war as soon as possible,” the communique said.

It said many member countries condemned the war as unprovoked and unjustifiable, and a violation of international law.

“Few members expressed that G20 should be faithful to its own mandate and ensure the discussions focus on economic impacts and take a comprehensive and balanced approach. Some members expressed concerns about the economic consequences of sanctions,” it added.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Russian President Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times. In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said that there can be “no military solution” and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.