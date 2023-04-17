ECI begins preparation for Telangana assembly polls

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started preparations for the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana. A team of three senior officials led by Deputy Election Commissioner Nitish Kumar Vyas reached Hyderabad to review the arrangements. Commission officials met Chief Electoral Officer Vishwaraj and others.

In the meeting, Nitish Kumar Vyas reviewed the inclusion and exclusion of voters’ names besides updating the voters’ list. He asked the office bearers to keep an eye on the voter list and ensure preparation of defect-free list.

He directed the Chief Electoral Officer to prepare a list of returning officers across the state. A team of Election Commission officials directed the state officials to start the first phase of testing of electronic voting machines from June 1.

Instructions have been given to organize a two-day workshop for District Election Officers, which will be organized by the Election Commission. Chief Electoral Officer Vishwaraj said that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been placed in the districts after verification by the Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL).

In 2018, the elections were held on December 7. For holding the assembly elections either in November-end or early December, the ECI will be issuing the election schedule a month before polling. The elections were held nearly six months before schedule, after BRS president and chief minister Rao decided to dissolve the assembly on September 6, about nine months before completing the five-year tenure.

Election Commission officials suggested a training programme for officials of all levels of election duty. He said that maximum participation in voting should be ensured and the voting percentage should increase.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Election Commission of India Avinash Kumar, Under Secretary, Election Commission of India Sanjay Kumar, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ravi Kiran and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Satyavani.