ECI gives nod for Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its nod for the State government to organise Telangana Formation day celebrations on June 2. The celebrations will be officially held at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds, where UPA chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi would be felicitated, apart from the family members of martyrs who laid their lives for the cause of Telangana’s statehood.

There is a chance of Congress announcing the implementation of one of its guarantees, or a new policy of the State government from that stage.

Final changes are being made to “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” song written by poet and writer Ande Sri, which has been made the state anthem, to be sung by music director MM Keeravani on the occasion. Changes are also being made to the depiction of Telangana Thalli.

State government is in the process of preparing the list of Telangana activists to be invited for the event.

Chief secretary Santhi Kumari held a review of the arrangements for the celebrations, where she has given directions to various departments. She asked the GHMC to erect tri-coloured flags on either sides of the main road near the parade grounds, ensure sanitation, drinking water availability, tents, barricades, parking and other facilities needed for the event.