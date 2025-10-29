ECI launches Book-a-call helpline to resolve voter complaints

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility and voter helpline number 1950 to ensure quick redressal of voters’ queries for upcoming elections.

The central helpline will be available for all 36 States and Union Territories, functioning daily between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm and through toll-free number 1800-11-1950.

The ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ feature will enable citizens to directly connect with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Voters can also contact election officials through the ECINET app.

The commission has also directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to monitor grievances and ensure that user requests are addressed within 48 hours.

All voter queries and complaints will be logged on the National Grievance Service portal (NGSP 2.0).

While these new systems are added, the ECI will keep running its existing email complaints@eci.gov.in for queries.