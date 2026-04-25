ECI rules out re-poll in TN, West Bengal after scrutiny

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday, April 25, said that no re-poll has been recommended in either Tamil Nadu or West Bengal after the completion of scrutiny of the register of voters and other poll-day documents following the Assembly elections and bye-elections held on Thursday.

The poll panel said it implemented consolidated instructions for post-poll scrutiny of the register of voters (Form 17A) along with other election-day records to improve transparency, detect possible malpractices and recommend re-poll wherever necessary, a statement said. In West Bengal, scrutiny was conducted on Friday across all 152 Assembly constituencies that went to polls in the first phase on Thursday.

The exercise was carried out by returning officers in the presence of general observers and over 600 candidates or their representatives. The Election Commission said all the 1,478 candidates in West Bengal were informed in advance about the date, time and venue of the scrutiny.

After the review, no re-poll was recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations where voting took place in the first phase. The second and final phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on April 29.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, scrutiny was completed in all 234 Assembly constituencies on Friday. The process was overseen by returning officers and general observers, with 1,825 candidates or their representatives participating.

According to the commission, all 4,023 candidates in Tamil Nadu, where the assembly election was held in a single phase, were informed beforehand.

No re-poll was recommended in any of the 75,064 polling stations that went to the polls. The ECI said that the entire scrutiny process in both states was videographed, and Forms 17A and related materials were re-sealed with the seal of the returning officers after examination.

The Commission added that EVM-VVPAT machines have been securely stored in strong rooms under a double-lock system with round-the-clock two-tier security and CCTV surveillance.

Candidate representatives have also been permitted to set up camps near strong rooms to monitor security arrangements. Voter turnout remained high in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal during the first phase of the Assembly elections held on April 23.

Tamil Nadu recorded an impressive turnout of around 85 per cent across all 234 constituencies, while West Bengal saw over 92 per cent polling in 152 constituencies despite sporadic incidents of violence, reflecting strong public participation in the democratic process.