ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

The delegation will be headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2023 11:04 am IST
Telangana legislative council biennial election on March 23
Election Commission of India (ECI)

Aizawl: A 20-member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will arrive in Aizawl on Tuesday on a two-day visit to review preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, officials said.

The delegation will be headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

During its visit, the ECI team will meet the chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and representatives of political parties.

MS Education Academy

They will also interact with the state’s icons, persons with disabilities (PwD) voters and youngsters, before holding a press conference on Thursday.

Also Read
Railways constitute 4-member high-level committee to probe bridge collapse in Mizoram

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan are likely to be held in October and November. The commission had last week visited Chhattisgarh to review the poll preparedness in the central Indian state.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year.

In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 27 members, main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has six, while the Congress has five legislators and the BJP one.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th August 2023 11:04 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button