ED arrests 3 founders of Gameskraft in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate arrests Gameskraft founders Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja in alleged fraud-linked PMLA case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th May 2026 11:08 am IST
ED Hyderabad restores Rs 30 crore seized properties to SBI
Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested three founders of online gaming platform Gameskraft in an alleged fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said.

They said Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Deepak Singh and Prithvi Raj Singh were arrested from the Delhi-NCR region, and subsequently, a transit remand was obtained for producing them before a Bengaluru jurisdictional court.

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Taneja arrested in Bengaluru

Taneja was arrested in Bengaluru and has been produced before a court, the officials said.h

The arrests came after the central agency filed a money laundering case against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities taking cognisance of multiple police FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud.

The ED also undertook raids in the case on Thursday at 17 locations in Delhi-NCR and Karnataka, leading to the seizure of certain documents, they said.

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The platform, as per ED officials, runs and owns various online real-money games like ‘RummyCulture’, the rummytime app, etc.

There are multiple FIRs against the company related to suicides committed by people after they were duped, according to the agency.

ED froze 8 bank accounts

In November last year, the agency froze eight bank accounts (escrow accounts for payout maintained with various banks), holding deposits worth Rs 18.57 crore in the probe against Gameskraft.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th May 2026 11:08 am IST

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