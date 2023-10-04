ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2023 6:11 pm IST
Adani-Hindenburg: SC order a 'tight slap' on Modi government, says AAP
AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-withdrawn new excise policy of Delhi, officials said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

It is the second high-profile arrest in the case after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
The arrest came hours after the ED conducted raids at the residence of the AAP Rajya Sabha MP in connection with the case

Also Read
BJP leaders stage protest, demand Kejriwal’s resignation over liquor ‘scam’

Earlier, in May, Sanjay Singh, in a letter to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, said the ED director and assistant director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him.

MS Education Academy

Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora. The AAP leader alleged further that the officers misused their position to tarnish his public image and demanded prosecution against them.

He added that he had already sent a legal notice to the officers concerned to issue an open and public apology.

According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the ED chargesheet, one of which was typed inadvertently.

At one place Sanjay Singh’s name was mentioned instead of Rahul Singh, who was the then excise commissioner.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2023 6:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button