ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA in ‘illegal’ betting case

"Many property related documents were also seized from the premises of Veerendra's brother K C Nagaraj and his son Pruthvi N Raj.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 2:06 pm IST
Enforcement Directorate Hyderabad
Enforcement Directorate office in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra ‘Puppy’ was arrested on Saturday under the anti-money laundering law from Sikkim in an alleged illegal online and offline betting case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The federal probe agency also said it seized Rs 12 crore in cash (including about Rs crore in foreign currency), gold jewellery worth Rs 6 crore, silver about 10 kgs, along with four vehicles following raids carried out on Friday in multiple states.

The agency did not specify what was seized from where.

MS Teachers

It said the 50-year-old MLA from Chitradurga was produced before a designated magistrate in Sikkim’s capital Gangtok on Friday and a transit remand was obtained for producing him before the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru zone of the ED is investigating the case.

The legislator had gone to Gangtok along with his associates on a business visit to lease a casino, the agency said.

“Many property related documents were also seized from the premises of Veerendra’s brother K C Nagaraj and his son Pruthvi N Raj.

“His other associates like another brother K C Thippeswamy are handling operations of online gaming from Dubai,” the ED said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 2:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button