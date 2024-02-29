ED attaches Delhi asset of former UP legislator couple in money-laundering case

Vijay Mishra is a former MLA from the Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi district while his wife, Ram Lali Mishra, is a former MLC of UP Assembly.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on (ED) Thursday said it has attached a Delhi-based commercial property worth more than Rs 11 crore as part of a money-laundering probe against a former legislator couple from Uttar Pradesh — Vijay Mishra and Ram Lali Mishra.

Vijay Mishra is a former MLA from the Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi district while his wife, Ram Lali Mishra, is a former MLC of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The central agency said in a statement that Vijay Mishra “has been a history sheeter and runs a mafia gang”.

“He has been involved in criminal activities for the last four decades and there are 73 FIRs against him for serious offences related to fraud, murder etc.,” the ED said.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) to attach a commercial property worth Rs 11.07 crore located in Delhi’s Jasola.

The ED said the asset was “beneficially owned” by the Mishras.

The property was purchased under the joint name of family members, relatives and paper (shell) companies in 2010 by way of “layering and laundering” money via multiple paper entities, it added.

The ED case against the couple stems from an FIR registered by the Handia police station in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh and chargesheets filed by the vigilance department in July 2023.

Police had charged the couple with “accumulating disproportionate assets in the form of movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 36.07 crore while working as public servants”.

