ED attaches properties of ex-IAS officer in DA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 1.62 crore belonging to former IAS officer T.O. Sooraj under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The properties attached include a vacant plot of land in Kerala, fixed deposits, bank balance and investment in shares, held in his as well as family members’ name.

Sooraj joined the Kerala government service in 1980 as a Forest Ranger and subsequently was conferred IAS cadre with effect from 1994.

He had served in several departments in Kerala government.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of chargesheet filed by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam against Sooraj wherein he was charged for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the course of PMLA investigation, it was revealed that Sooraj had purchased several landed properties as well as vehicles in the name of his wife and children.

Further, it was also found that he had purchased vehicle in benami name of his associate.

Sooraj had utilised the illegitimate money to acquire several properties in the name of his family members and associates.

Earlier, the ED had attached ‘Proceeds of Crime’ in the form of various movable and immovable properties worth Rs 8.81 crore held in his name as well as in the name of his family members and associate.

Assets worth Rs 10.43 crore has so far been attached in connection with the case.