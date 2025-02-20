ED attaches Rs 5.67 cr assets of Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company

Hyderabad: The directorate of enforcement (ED), Hyderabad zonal office, on Wednesday, February 20, provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 5.67 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the illegal export of Tramadol by the city-based pharmaceutical company called Lucent Drugs Private Limited.

The attached assets include land, building and factory premises belonging to the company situated in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

The ED initiated an investigation based on a complaint filed by the Narcotic Controls Bureau (NCB), Bangalore zonal unit under section 36A of the NDPS Act, 1985 for contravention of psychotropic substances, illegal export from India, contravention of orders made under the NDPS Act and forgery of records and documents relating to the various export authorizations undertaken by the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company.

The investigation revealed that Lucent Drugs Private Limited allegedly manufactures and exports Tramadol to its overseas clients including Pakistan. The pharmaceutical company, initially received a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Central Bureau of Narcotics to export Tramadol to Pakistan. But this was stopped after the NOC was cancelled.

However, the promoters and directors of the pharmaceutical company continued to illegally re-export Tramadol, sending 13,800 kgs valued at approximately Rs. 4.12 crore to Pakistan.

This was done via two other pharmaceutical companies – Denmark-based CHR Olesen Pharmaceuticals, which exported 5000 kgs of Tramadol valued at approximately Rs.1.33 crore and a Malaysia-based company SM Biomed.

This way, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company allegedly generated and received Proceeds of Crime (POC) totalling approximately Rs. 5.46 crore in its bank accounts through the illegal export of Tramadol to Pakistan.

Further investigation is under progress.

Tramadol is a painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain. It belongs to the opioid analgesic class and works by blocking pain signals in the brain. Often misused as a recreational drug, especially in illegal markets.