Hyderabad: Medicines worth Rs 3.20L seized in raid on illegal pharmacy

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana officials raided a medical shop at IS Sadan, Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad which is running illegally without a drug licence and seized huge stocks of medicines worth Rs. 3.20 lakhs.

Mohammed Iltefath Ahmed is running a medical shop illegally at IS Sadan, Santosh Nagar and selling drugs unlawfully without a drug licence. Officials seized 111 varieties of medicines including ‘habit-forming drugs’ like Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Chlordiazepoxide, and Tramadol, found stocked for sale at the unlicensed premises.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Drugs Control Administration, Telangana issues drug licences to medical shops/pharmacies in the State for stocking and selling of medicines as per the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking of drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with imprisonment up to five years.