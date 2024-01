Hyderabad: A car caught fire at Secretariat road, near the Telugu Talli Flyover on Thursday, January 25, while moving towards Tank Bund.

The occupants of the Maruti Suzuki car safely escaped the incident as they rushed out of the vehicle upon noticing the flames.

Fire tenders from the Secretariat fire station reached the spot and doused the flames.