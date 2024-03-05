ED attaches Shajahan Sheikh’s apartment, land in money laundering case

Sheikh's supporters are alleged to have attacked an ED team that went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5

ED attaches Shajahan Sheikh's apartment, land in money laundering case (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, March 5 said it has attached property worth Rs 12.78 crore of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh including bank deposits, an apartment, and agricultural and fishery land in Sandeshkhali and Kolkata.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets, the agency said in a statement.

Sheikh’s supporters are alleged to have attacked an ED team that went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

He was arrested by the West Bengal Police in this case on February 29. The TMC had suspended the strongman from the party after the arrest.

