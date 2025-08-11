ED files case against Lucent Drugs for illegal Tramadol export to Pakistan

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Hyderabad Zonal Office has also filed a prosecution complaint before a PMLA court here against Lucent Drugs Private Limited, its managing director Vinod Jain, associate vice-president Devarasetty Sai Vikas, logistics and sales executive Gangula Eswara Rao, and others, in regard to the illicit export of psychotropic drugs. The court accepted the cognisance of the complaint on August 6.

The case is based on a complaint by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru under the NDPS Act, regarding illegal export of Tramadol, export document forgery, and export authorisation violations.

Lucent Drugs, according to the ED, produced and exported Tramadol to foreign customers, including Pakistan.

Though the company had initially gotten clearance from the Central Bureau of Narcotics, the exports to Pakistan were subsequently denied permission. Investigators accuse the accused of evading the ban by diverting 13,800 kg of Tramadol valued at approximately Rs 4.12 crore to Pakistan through a Denmark-based company, and another 5,000 kg for Rs 1.34 crore through a Malaysia-based company, garnering a total of Rs 5.46 crore as proceeds.

The ED added that the money was combined with the company’s regular business revenues and presented as valid sales revenue. The agency had previously seized immovable properties, such as factory buildings worth Rs 5.46 crore, belonging to Lucent Drugs.