Three migrant labourers die in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three migrant labourers died in an accident at ORR in Hyderabad on Monday, August 11, under Keesara police limits.

The incident occurred when the migrant workers from Odisha, who were planting trees, were hit by a DCM, killing them on the spot. Videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on the road following the accident. Watch the video here.

The Keesara police arrived at the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital for postmortem. When Siasat.com tried contacting the Keesara police, there was no response.

In a similar incident, in July, one person died and three others were injured in an accident at Abdullapurmet.

The accident occurred when Srinivas, 48, his wife Kunchapu Laxmi, 39, and children Rajeshwari, 19, and Rambabu, 17, were crossing the road.

According to Abdullapurmet police, the family was visiting their relatives in Keesara. The relatives dropped Srinivas and his family near a petrol pump. The lorry, which was reportedly speeding, rammed into the couple and drove away without stopping.