1 dead, 3 injured as lorry hits family on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: A man died while his wife and children were injured in an accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday, July 6.

The accident occurred when Srinivas, 48, his wife Kunchapu Laxmi, 39, and children Rajeshwari, 19, and Rambabu, 17, were crossing the road.

According to Abdullapurmet police, the family was visiting their relatives in Keesara. The relatives dropped Srinivas and his family near a petrol pump. The lorry which was reportedly speeding, rammed into the couple and drove away without stopping.

Srinivas died on the spot due to severe injuries, while Laxmi suffered bleeding injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and was stated to be in a critical condition. The children luckily escaped unhurt.

Abdullapurmet police registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the vehicle. The body of the deceased was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway.